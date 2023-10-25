Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter: Navy finds perfect wingman for carrier pilots

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
USS Gerald R. Ford

American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is seen from the air anchored in Italy in the Gulf of Trieste. The USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest warship in the world. (Andrej Tarfila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MOVE OVER, MAVERICK: OPINION: Navy finds perfect wingman for carrier pilots. Continue reading…

BREAST CANCER BREAKTHROUGH: AI predicts one-third of cases prior to diagnosis in mammography study. Continue reading…

Robot pointing at it's head.

AI hallucinations are the category of content that may be inaccurate, nonsensical or even harmful due to AI models drawing information from outdated or incorrect data sets. (Getty Images)

GOOD DATA: OPINION: Your business can tame AI hallucinations with this approach. Continue reading… 

BAD ROBOT: Study finds AI chatbots churn out racial medical stereotypes. Continue reading…

Hamas terrorists Gaza

Palestinian Hamas terrorists are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district on July 20, 2017 in Gaza City, Gaza.(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Getty)

NEW FRONTIER: Artificial intelligence and deep fakes a new reality in war fighting. Continue reading…

'CAUGHT OFF GUARD': Apple reportedly spending big on AI to catch up. Continue reading… 

PROBING FOR WEAKNESS: China aiming to take edge in AI. Continue reading…

BETTING BOOST: Sports wagering to get AI-powered personalization. Continue reading…

DARK WEB: OPINION: The shadowy underbelly of AI. Continue reading…

COMING RIGHT UP: AI set to transform the restaurant industry. Continue reading…

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.