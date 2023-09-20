Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter: AI babies and Amazon flags AI-generated content

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

AMAZON CRACKDOWN: Amazon to require disclosure from publishers who use AI-generated content. Continue reading…

SMALL BIZ, BIG GAINS: Small businesses to reap billions in gains from AI, cloud. Continue reading…

TRICKY TECH: Biden warns UN to 'make sure' AI does not ‘govern us.’ Continue reading…

OPEN SEASON: Ex-Google employee launches open-sourced AI protocol to challenge Big Tech. Continue reading…

DARK WEB: Pedophiles on dark web turning to AI program to generate sexual abuse content. Continue reading…

AI BABIES: An Israel-based reproductive technology company is using AI to help expectant mothers choose an embryo for in-vitro fertilization. Each session costs $12,000 each and the process is not guaranteed. Continue reading…

BIRD'S-EYE VIEW: Smart bird feeder uses AI to take close-ups of birds. Continue reading…

'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Texas church uses AI for generating worship service, composing original song. Continue reading…

'GOOD POLICY': CEO backs Gov. Newsom's 'unusual' executive order to study AI's risk and uses. Continue reading…

'END IN TRAGEDY': AI race could end in 'tragedy,' tech ethicist warns. Continue reading…



