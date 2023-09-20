Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter: AI babies and Amazon flags AI-generated content

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Simon Cowell's ‘not a fan’ of artificial intelligence in music Video

Simon Cowell's ‘not a fan’ of artificial intelligence in music

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge told Fox News Digital why he doesn’t like AI technology in songwriting. 

AMAZON CRACKDOWN: Amazon to require disclosure from publishers who use AI-generated content. Continue reading…

SMALL BIZ, BIG GAINS: Small businesses to reap billions in gains from AI, cloud. Continue reading…

(Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021, at U.N. headquarters in New York City.  (Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images)

TRICKY TECH: Biden warns UN to 'make sure' AI does not ‘govern us.’ Continue reading… 

OPEN SEASON: Ex-Google employee launches open-sourced AI protocol to challenge Big Tech. Continue reading…

Business chat with AI

Businessman chatting through chatbot. (Getty Images)

DARK WEB: Pedophiles on dark web turning to AI program to generate sexual abuse content. Continue reading…

AI BABIES: An Israel-based reproductive technology company is using AI to help expectant mothers choose an embryo for in-vitro fertilization. Each session costs $12,000 each and the process is not guaranteed. Continue reading… 

BIRD'S-EYE VIEW: Smart bird feeder uses AI to take close-ups of birds. Continue reading…

'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Texas church uses AI for generating worship service, composing original song. Continue reading…

'GOOD POLICY': CEO backs Gov. Newsom's 'unusual' executive order to study AI's risk and uses. Continue reading…

'END IN TRAGEDY': AI race could end in 'tragedy,' tech ethicist warns. Continue reading…
 

