Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump issues warning

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump calls AI ‘so scary,’ and warns of deepfakes where ‘nobody can tell the difference’
- Health experts raise concerns over AI apps claiming to be pocket nutrition assistants
- 'We need to win' AI race against Beijing, House China Committee member warns

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in at the Waco Regional Airport in March 2023. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

TRUMP'S AI WARNING: Trump warned the technology could be misused in particularly catastrophic ways, including in wars, calling the exponential advancements in the arena a "tremendous problem" in terms of security.

AN...APP...A DAY?: Calorie counting can be a challenging part of living a healthy lifestyle, and with constant changes coming in the field of A.I., it seems modern technology could soon step up to the plate to make sure what's on your plate is counted more accurately.

WAR GAMES: A House GOP lawmaker on the China Select Committee is warning that it is critical for the U.S. to beat China in the "race" for dominance in the artificial intelligence sphere.

'GUT PUNCH': Lainey Wilson testified in front of congress during a hearing regarding artificial intelligence and intellectual property on Friday.

Lainey Wilson on stage

Lainey Wilson (Getty Images)

CRACKING DOWN: The Federal Communications Commission is taking action to crack down on robocalls that use artificial intelligence-generated voices after a fake voice that sounded like President Biden was used in calls to voters ahead of the New Hampshire primary election.

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal

In this photo illustration, U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal is seen on a smartphone screen with the US flag in the background. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

