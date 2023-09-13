Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech giants including Musk, Zuckerberg, to descend on Capitol Hill for AI forum

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Simon Cowell's ‘not a fan’ of artificial intelligence in music Video

Simon Cowell's ‘not a fan’ of artificial intelligence in music

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge told Fox News Digital why he doesn’t like AI technology in songwriting. 

TECH GIANTS ON CAPITOL HILL: Musk, Zuckerberg descend on Capitol Hill for Senate AI forum. Continue reading…

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk (Getty Images)

ARTIFICIALLY-MADE: Senator's plan for helping Americans spot AI fakes. Continue reading…

FORCE OF THE FUTURE: Tech company boasts its AI can predict crime with social media policing. Continue reading…

'RAISES QUESTIONS': Why Joe Biden's plan to 'watermark' AI-generated content may be next to impossible. Continue reading…

ARTIFICIAL-AWARENESS: A surveillance and sensor technologies provider is working to provide AI-informed video surveillance to detect weapons and other threats at schools. Continue reading… 

Security camera hanging from the ceiling.

Iveda CEO and founder David Ly said that Iveda's AI surveillance system can be easily installed within existing video security networks. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson /Reuters Photos)

'UNPRECEDENTED SCALE': Microsoft and Paige partner to create world's largest AI model for cancer detection. Continue reading…

‘NOT A FAN’: Simon Cowell shares his thoughts on the lack of authenticity of AI in music. Continue reading…

INTERACTIVE SHOPPING: Amazon's Prime Video service will allow viewers to participate in shopping deals. Continue reading…

SNAP BACK TO REALITY: Could Snapchat's new generative AI 'Dreams' tool distort reality? Continue reading…

ARTIFICIAL DECEPTION: Microsoft warns China utilizing AI to confuse and deceive the American public. Continue reading…
 

