Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech giants including Musk, Zuckerberg, to descend on Capitol Hill for AI forum

TECH GIANTS ON CAPITOL HILL: Musk, Zuckerberg descend on Capitol Hill for Senate AI forum. Continue reading…

ARTIFICIALLY-MADE: Senator's plan for helping Americans spot AI fakes. Continue reading…

FORCE OF THE FUTURE: Tech company boasts its AI can predict crime with social media policing. Continue reading…

'RAISES QUESTIONS': Why Joe Biden's plan to 'watermark' AI-generated content may be next to impossible. Continue reading…

ARTIFICIAL-AWARENESS: A surveillance and sensor technologies provider is working to provide AI-informed video surveillance to detect weapons and other threats at schools. Continue reading…

'UNPRECEDENTED SCALE': Microsoft and Paige partner to create world's largest AI model for cancer detection. Continue reading…

‘NOT A FAN’: Simon Cowell shares his thoughts on the lack of authenticity of AI in music. Continue reading…

INTERACTIVE SHOPPING: Amazon's Prime Video service will allow viewers to participate in shopping deals. Continue reading…

SNAP BACK TO REALITY: Could Snapchat's new generative AI 'Dreams' tool distort reality? Continue reading…

ARTIFICIAL DECEPTION: Microsoft warns China utilizing AI to confuse and deceive the American public. Continue reading…



