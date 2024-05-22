Fox News AI Newsletter: Scarlett Johansson's AI accusation

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- OpenAI accused of mimicking Scarlett Johansson, tech company pauses ChatGPT voice

- China unveils its first full-size electric running humanoid robot

- How Nvidia became the king chipmaker: from a Denny's to $2.3T market cap

'IN DISBELIEF': Scarlett Johansson is "angered and in disbelief" by tech company OpenAI over its ChatGPT app's voice, Sky, noting it uses a voice very similar to hers.

NVIDIA'S RISE: Wall Street is eagerly awaiting the latest earnings report Wednesday from Nvidia, which has experienced rapid growth amid the boom in artificial intelligence technology.

ELECTRIC RUNNING ROBOT: Standing as tall as an average human and powered by a symphony of sensors and processors , Tiangong has the ability to jog at a steady pace, navigate complex terrain and perform tasks with precision. Tiangong represents a future where robots could possibly become our companions, helpers and perhaps even our friends.

GOOGLE’S BIG REVEALS: Google's flagship developer conference called I/O just wrapped up with interesting leaps in how the Big Tech giant is planning to change the world.

