Fox News AI Newsletter: Scarlett Johansson's AI accusation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Scarlett Johansson in 2023 in New York

Scarlett Johansson is seen in 2023 in New York.  (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- OpenAI accused of mimicking Scarlett Johansson, tech company pauses ChatGPT voice
- China unveils its first full-size electric running humanoid robot
- How Nvidia became the king chipmaker: from a Denny's to $2.3T market cap

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson. (Getty Images)

'IN DISBELIEF': Scarlett Johansson is "angered and in disbelief" by tech company OpenAI over its ChatGPT app's voice, Sky, noting it uses a voice very similar to hers.

NVIDIA'S RISE: Wall Street is eagerly awaiting the latest earnings report Wednesday from Nvidia, which has experienced rapid growth amid the boom in artificial intelligence technology.

chinese robot 1

Tiangong, the humanoid robot (CMG)

ELECTRIC RUNNING ROBOT: Standing as tall as an average human and powered by a symphony of sensors and processors, Tiangong has the ability to jog at a steady pace, navigate complex terrain and perform tasks with precision. Tiangong represents a future where robots could possibly become our companions, helpers and perhaps even our friends.

GOOGLE’S BIG REVEALS: Google's flagship developer conference called I/O just wrapped up with interesting leaps in how the Big Tech giant is planning to change the world. 

google IO conference

Google's I/O 2024 conference  (Google)

This article was written by Fox News staff.