Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Randy Travis gets voice back

By Fox News Staff
Published
Randy Travis and his wife Mary call AI ‘magical’ for giving him back his voice Video

Randy Travis and his wife Mary call AI ‘magical’ for giving him back his voice

Randy Travis and his wife Mary spoke with Fox News Digital at the ACMs last week about the AI technology that helped recreate Travis’ voice after he suffered a stroke and why they hope people can see the good in its usage.

- Randy Travis, wife Mary thank AI for giving him his voice back: ‘It’s been magical’
- NH political consultant behind AI-powered Biden robocalls hit with 24 criminal charges, $6M fine
- Scarlett Johansson AI controversy takes turn as agent says another actress was hired for ChatGPT voice: report

MAGIC VOICE: Randy Travis and his wife Mary are still in awe of the artificial intelligence that allowed him to sing again.

DROPPING THE HAMMER: Steve Kramer admitted to commissioning robocalls that used artificial intelligence to generate a voice similar to President Biden encouraging recipients not to participate in the primary.

Steve Kramer

In this image taken from video, Steve Kramer speaks during an interview, Feb. 26, 2024, in Miami.  (AP Photo)

VOCAL DISCORD: New revelations from an agent for the actress who voiced "Sky" for ChatGPT have thrown a twist into the public dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI. 

ChatGPT concept split with Scarlett Johansson

The logo of ChatGPT and Scarlett Johansson. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images | DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

'WORLD-CLASS JOURNALISM': ChatGPT creator OpenAI has inked a multi-year deal with News Corp. to utilize the global media firm's content in its generative artificial intelligence products.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, walks from lunch during the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 6, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images | Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

