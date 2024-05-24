Fox News AI Newsletter: Randy Travis gets voice back

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Randy Travis, wife Mary thank AI for giving him his voice back: ‘It’s been magical’
- NH political consultant behind AI-powered Biden robocalls hit with 24 criminal charges, $6M fine
- Scarlett Johansson AI controversy takes turn as agent says another actress was hired for ChatGPT voice: report
MAGIC VOICE: Randy Travis and his wife Mary are still in awe of the artificial intelligence that allowed him to sing again.
DROPPING THE HAMMER: Steve Kramer admitted to commissioning robocalls that used artificial intelligence to generate a voice similar to President Biden encouraging recipients not to participate in the primary.
VOCAL DISCORD: New revelations from an agent for the actress who voiced "Sky" for ChatGPT have thrown a twist into the public dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI.
'WORLD-CLASS JOURNALISM': ChatGPT creator OpenAI has inked a multi-year deal with News Corp. to utilize the global media firm's content in its generative artificial intelligence products.
Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.