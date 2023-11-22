Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Ousted CEO returns to ChatGPT maker OpenAI

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a fireside chat at University College London (UCL) in London, UK, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Altman said part of the reason for his current tour of European cities is to discover a suitable location for a new office. Digital Network - Human Brain - Blue Version - Artificial Intelligence, Data Flow, Synapse - stock video (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

ALTMAN RETURNS: OpenAI brings back former CEO, establishes new board days after ouster. Continue reading…

EGG ON FACE: OpenAI board's days numbered as $90B company plunges into chaos. Continue reading… 

NO OVERSIGHT: Tech CEO's ouster demonstrates need for better regulation. Continue reading…

OPEN SEASON: Can ChatGPT's company survive? Continue reading…

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, chief executive officer and co-founder of OpenAI, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Getty)

AI BOOM: Nvidia's revenue soared in its latest earnings report. Continue reading…

RED NATION ON THE RED PLANET?: China's latest venture could be future to colonizing Mars. Continue reading…

biden, xi jinping

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on Nov. 15, 2023. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

PROTECT CHILDREN: We need to fill these gaps in AI policy. Continue reading… 

GAME CHANGER: AI-powered algorithms to create personalized gambling experiences for sports fans Continue reading…

Friends cheering sport league together

Friends cheering sport league together (iStock)

TRICKY TRICKY: Robotext delivery scams use AI to become tougher to identify. Continue reading…

ROBOT BUDDY: Astronauts traveling deep into space endure mental health battles. AI companions may help. Continue reading…
 

This article was written by Fox News staff.