Fox News AI Newsletter: Nicolas Cage 'terrified' AI is going to steal his body

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec

Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning and a former artificial intelligence researcher with NASA, says advances in AI now make it possible to deliver to children "a personalized and supportive" experience in education.

- Nicolas Cage terrified AI is going to steal his body, ‘do whatever they want with it’

- The future of security just rolled in, and her name is Athena

- Tech that's turning big rigs, trucks, even tanks into self-driving vehicles

Close up of Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage admitted having major misgivings about artificial intelligence. (Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

'FACE OFF': Actor Nicolas Cage expressed fears about artificial intelligence in a new interview, saying he's concerned about what will happen with his likeness after he dies.

GUARDING TOMORROW: Security robot Athena from Kody Robots is like a superhero among surveillance robots with brains of the most advanced artificial intelligence.

BUH-BYE, HUMAN DRIVERS: Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson discusses how Kodiak Robotics’ tech may transform commercial/military transport.

athena 2

The Athena AI security robot from Kody Robots is pictured above. With eye-level cameras providing comprehensive coverage, this robotic guard captures every detail with exceptional clarity. (Kody Robots)

SMELL TEST: An AI-powered device from iRomaScents matches shoppers with personalized fragrances tailored to their preferences.

AI SCAMS: A new report by the Identity Theft Resource Center found that job scams surged by 118% in 2023 amid the rise of generative AI, which makes it easier to create realistic postings.

AI hacker

Scammers are using AI to create fake job postings to access applicants' sensitive personal information. (Getty Images)

