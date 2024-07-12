Fox News AI Newsletter: Nicolas Cage 'terrified' AI is going to steal his body

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- Nicolas Cage terrified AI is going to steal his body, ‘do whatever they want with it’

- The future of security just rolled in, and her name is Athena

- Tech that's turning big rigs, trucks, even tanks into self-driving vehicles

'FACE OFF': Actor Nicolas Cage expressed fears about artificial intelligence in a new interview, saying he's concerned about what will happen with his likeness after he dies.

GUARDING TOMORROW: Security robot Athena from Kody Robots is like a superhero among surveillance robots with brains of the most advanced artificial intelligence.

BUH-BYE, HUMAN DRIVERS: Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson discusses how Kodiak Robotics’ tech may transform commercial/military transport.

SMELL TEST: An AI-powered device from iRomaScents matches shoppers with personalized fragrances tailored to their preferences.

AI SCAMS: A new report by the Identity Theft Resource Center found that job scams surged by 118% in 2023 amid the rise of generative AI, which makes it easier to create realistic postings.

