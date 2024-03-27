Fox News AI Newsletter: Netflix CEO says AI ‘no shortcut’ for ‘human experience’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- Netflix's Ted Sarandos tells Rob Lowe AI ‘is no shortcut for the human experience’

- Iran looks to AI to weather Western sanctions, help military to fight 'on the cheap'

- Rep. Cammack concerned about AI's impact on 2024 election: 'Critical issue'

‘NO SHORTCUT’: Netflix chief Ted Sarandos does not see artificial intelligence as an "existential" threat to creativity, but a powerful tool.

DEADLY CHEAP: Iran has made it no secret that it plans to invest heavily in artificial intelligence to help better its military capabilities, but Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is now turning to Iran’s private sector in a move he thinks will boost his crippling economy.

'CRITICAL ISSUE': GOP rep on bipartisan AI task force says group is concerned about impact on 2024 elections.

ARTISTS VS AI: The governor of Tennessee has approved a law that aims to protect musical artists from exploitation or replication by artificial intelligence.

AI EXPOSURE: The White House released a report that found roughly 10% of the U.S. workforce is in occupations with a high degree of exposure to artificial intelligence , with lower performance requirements that could leave them more vulnerable to displacement.

