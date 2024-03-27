Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Netflix CEO says AI ‘no shortcut’ for ‘human experience’

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Rep. Cammack discusses Artificial Intelligence Video

Rep. Cammack discusses Artificial Intelligence

Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) on her priorities as a member of the AI Task Force and the implications of AI use ahead of this November's election.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Netflix's Ted Sarandos tells Rob Lowe AI ‘is no shortcut for the human experience’

- Iran looks to AI to weather Western sanctions, help military to fight 'on the cheap'

- Rep. Cammack concerned about AI's impact on 2024 election: 'Critical issue'

The Netflix sign-in page displayed on a laptop screen and the Netflix logo on a phone screen

The Netflix sign-in page displayed on a laptop screen and Netflix logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on January 2, 2023.  ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

‘NO SHORTCUT’: Netflix chief Ted Sarandos does not see artificial intelligence as an "existential" threat to creativity, but a powerful tool.

DEADLY CHEAP: Iran has made it no secret that it plans to invest heavily in artificial intelligence to help better its military capabilities, but Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is now turning to Iran’s private sector in a move he thinks will boost his crippling economy.

'CRITICAL ISSUE': GOP rep on bipartisan AI task force says group is concerned about impact on 2024 elections.

Tennessee Bill Lee AI artists

Governor Bill Lee speaks during the signing of the ELVIS Act to Protect Voice &amp; Likeness in Age of AI event at Robert’s Western World on March 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.  ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Human Artistry Campaign))

ARTISTS VS AI: The governor of Tennessee has approved a law that aims to protect musical artists from exploitation or replication by artificial intelligence.

AI EXPOSURE: The White House released a report that found roughly 10% of the U.S. workforce is in occupations with a high degree of exposure to artificial intelligence, with lower performance requirements that could leave them more vulnerable to displacement.

The outside of the White House

The White House in Washington, DC. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.