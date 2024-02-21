Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Lizard-like robot could help Navy 'prevent catastrophes'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
How a lizard-like robot could help the Navy 'prevent catastrophes': decorated veteran Video

How a lizard-like robot could help the Navy 'prevent catastrophes': decorated veteran

Doug Philippone, a venture capitalist, touted three devices companies in his portfolio have developed. He says they could provide significant benefits to the military.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- How a lizard-like robot could help the Navy 'prevent catastrophes
- Israeli deepfake detection start-up fighting disinformation during Gaza war
- Speaker Johnson launches new artificial intelligence task force in House

Unmanned drone with AI

Shield AI's V-BAT can complete it's mission and return home, all without GPS or functioning communications. (Courtesy of Snowpoint Ventures)

MILITARY GAME-CHANGER: A lizard-like robot and other devices relying on artificial intelligence could soon be major military game changers, according to a defense expert investing in the tech. 

DEEPFAKE BATTLE’: An Israeli AI cybersecurity start-up, Clarity, has developed software to detect and protect against deepfakes and recently raised its first $16 million in seed money.

AI TASK FORCE: House Speaker Mike Johnson is putting together a formal task force to explore how the U.S. can stay competitive in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere while also managing the rapidly evolving technology's risks.

A-EYELASHES': Artificial intelligence is making its way into esthetics with a new application in eyelash extensions.

luum in action

Lawson compared the gentle feeling of Luum's probes to "butterfly kisses." (Luum)

CHALLENGE OR OPPORTUNITY?: Today, people don’t know what to think about artificial intelligence or what the next few years will look like. The consensus from popular opinion is that the future is bleak.

TECH SAVVY: Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently launched a new program aimed at helping small- and medium-sized businesses build competencies in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), the cloud and other skillsets to be more competitive.

Amazon logo

Amazon Web Services is aiming to help small businesses in AI. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.