Fox News AI Newsletter: Jake Gyllenhaal movie facing AI lawsuit

- Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ facing AI lawsuit, director drama ahead of debut

- Google Gemini: AI fiasco reignites concerns of political bias at tech company dating back to Trump's victory

- The creepy-eyed robot that wants to be your friend and teacher

ROUGH ‘ROAD’: The Jake Gyllenhaal-starring "Road House" remake is facing two major hurdles ahead of its release. Last week, screenwriter R. Lance Hill filed a lawsuit against MGM Studios and its parent company, Amazon, alleging copyright infringement and the use of AI to skirt a deadline in violation of the new actors’ and directors’ guild deals.

'IDEOLOGICAL ECHO CHAMBER': The controversy surrounding the artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini is reigniting concerns about political bias at Google, a company that has repeatedly been accused of favoring Democrats and fostering a culture of progressive workers.

CAPITALIZING ON CONSUMERS: Elon Musk is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, among others, saying they had abandoned the company's original founding mission to develop open-source artificial general intelligence technology for the benefit of humanity over profits.

CREEPY COMPANION: Have you ever wished for a robot friend who can keep you company, teach you new skills and inspire you to explore the wonders of technology? If so, you might want to check out Doly, the latest creation from Limibit, a technology startup based in Ontario, Canada.

AGE-APPROPRIATE?: The Microsoft artificial intelligence chatbot Copilot said it can be okay to teach nursery school children about a variety of potentially age-inappropriate topics, including diversity, equity and inclusion, transgenderism and sex.

AI RISING: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Friday that artificial general intelligence could, by some definitions, arrive in as little as five years.

