Fox News AI Newsletter: Doctor's groundbreaking surgery

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
dr. rodriguez performs surgery with AR system

Rodriguez detailed that the MARS system gives surgeons "two extra arms" for instrument control, as well as camera stability. (Levita Magnetics)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- First-ever augmented reality abdominal surgery performed in Chile: 'A revolution'
- High school students, parents warned about deepfake nude photo threat
- Adobe releases Acrobat AI assistant starting at $4.99 a month

SURGICAL 'REVOLUTION': Surgeon and CEO Dr. Alberto Rodriguez conducted the first-ever augmented reality (AR) abdominal surgery March 11 in Santiago, Chile. That's according to Rodriguez's company, Levita Magnetics, a medical equipment manufacturer in Silicon Valley.

dr alberto rodriguez

Dr. Alberto Rodriguez (Levita Magnetics)

'SCARY' SCHOOL TREND: Multiple Los Angeles-area school districts have investigated instances of "inappropriate," artificial intelligence-generated images of students circulating online and in text messages in recent months.

Beverly Hills Middle School

Beverly Vista Middle School on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

AI IN PDF: Adobe announced that its new Acrobat artificial intelligence assistant will be available to Acrobat and Reader users starting on Tuesday.

POTHOLE HEALER: Tech firm Robotiz3d is developing three technologies as part of its Autonomous Road Repair System.

ROBOT PAVING 1

Pothole-preventing robot. (Hertfordshire)

