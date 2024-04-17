Fox News AI Newsletter: Doctor's groundbreaking surgery

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- First-ever augmented reality abdominal surgery performed in Chile: 'A revolution'

- High school students, parents warned about deepfake nude photo threat

- Adobe releases Acrobat AI assistant starting at $4.99 a month

SURGICAL 'REVOLUTION': Surgeon and CEO Dr. Alberto Rodriguez conducted the first-ever augmented reality (AR) abdominal surgery March 11 in Santiago, Chile. That's according to Rodriguez's company, Levita Magnetics, a medical equipment manufacturer in Silicon Valley.

'SCARY' SCHOOL TREND: Multiple Los Angeles-area school districts have investigated instances of "inappropriate," artificial intelligence-generated images of students circulating online and in text messages in recent months.

AI IN PDF: Adobe announced that its new Acrobat artificial intelligence assistant will be available to Acrobat and Reader users starting on Tuesday.

POTHOLE HEALER: Tech firm Robotiz3d is developing three technologies as part of its Autonomous Road Repair System.

