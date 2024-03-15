Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: How to chat with Marilyn Monroe

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe. (Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI-generated Marilyn Monroe chatbot raises ethical questions on using dead celebrities’ likeness: experts
- Here's how AI will empower citizens and enhance liberty
- European Lawmakers Pass AI Act, World’s First Comprehensive AI Law

MARILYN REBORN: Fans yearning to speak with Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe now have their chance, thanks to artificial intelligence.

AI expert on why brand managing Marilyn Monroe likeness for AI has interest in doing right by celebrity Video

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER: When Sir Francis Bacon first said, "Knowledge itself is power," he was making a case for how knowledge is a fulcrum for the individual and society in moving us forward. In short, progress is based on understanding. 

REINING IN TECH: European lawmakers approved the world’s most comprehensive legislation yet on artificial intelligence, setting out sweeping rules for developers of AI systems and new restrictions on how the technology can be used.

European Parliament take part in a voting

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, (FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TOO BIG TO FAIL?: A former Google consultant said the backlash to the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) resulted from going "too big too soon" and floated several ideas for how Big Tech can offer transparency to the public.

Google AI Gemini

The Google AI logo is being displayed on a smartphone with Gemini in the background in this photo illustration, taken in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 8, 2024.  (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AUTO PILOT: A fully autonomous aviator, equipped with artificial intelligence, could help alleviate a looming pilot shortage, according to the head of a company working on the tech.

Merlin Labs AI plane

Merlin Labs is aiming to get an AI system certified as a second pilot to fly cargo planes, according to venture capitalist Doug Philippone. (Courtesy of Snowpoint Ventures)

