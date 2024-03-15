Fox News AI Newsletter: How to chat with Marilyn Monroe

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- AI-generated Marilyn Monroe chatbot raises ethical questions on using dead celebrities’ likeness: experts

- Here's how AI will empower citizens and enhance liberty

- European Lawmakers Pass AI Act, World’s First Comprehensive AI Law

MARILYN REBORN: Fans yearning to speak with Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe now have their chance, thanks to artificial intelligence.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER: When Sir Francis Bacon first said, "Knowledge itself is power," he was making a case for how knowledge is a fulcrum for the individual and society in moving us forward. In short, progress is based on understanding.

REINING IN TECH: European lawmakers approved the world’s most comprehensive legislation yet on artificial intelligence, setting out sweeping rules for developers of AI systems and new restrictions on how the technology can be used.

TOO BIG TO FAIL?: A former Google consultant said the backlash to the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) resulted from going "too big too soon" and floated several ideas for how Big Tech can offer transparency to the public.

AUTO PILOT: A fully autonomous aviator, equipped with artificial intelligence, could help alleviate a looming pilot shortage, according to the head of a company working on the tech.

