Fox News AI Newsletter: Artificial intelligence-generated COVID drug enters clinical trials

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
New Jersey biotech company uses artificial intelligence for drug development Video

New Jersey biotech company uses artificial intelligence for drug development

PsychoGenics CEO Emer Leahy of Paramus, New Jersey, explains how the first potential AI-discovered treatment for schizophrenia was developed through machine learning. Fox News Digital spoke with her.

AI VS. COVID : Artificial intelligence-generated COVID drug enters clinical trials. Continue reading…

Insilico AI drug

(Insilico Medicine)

WORK TOGETHER: Embracing AI means we must mitigate risk to firms, industries, consumers and society. Continue reading…

TERRIFYING TECH: Criminal enterprise flaunts AI in creepy commercial meant for dark web. Continue reading… 

DRIVING INTO THE FUTURE: GM, Google double down on AI partnership. Continue reading…

'GAME-CHANGER': Israel reveals 'most advanced' AI-powered surveillance plane. Continue reading…

Israel artificial intelligence

The Oron aircraft in flight. (IAI Press release)

SWING AND A MISS: Newspaper giant benches AI experiment after readers mock bizarre sports reporting. Continue reading… 

UNLEASH AI: ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O'Leary warns against putting 'harness' on artificial intelligence: 'Massive capital' needed to move it forward. Continue reading…

POOR PROGNOSIS: AI chatbots get failing grade for cancer recommendations. Continue reading…

RISE OF THE MACHINES: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s stunt coordinator wants ‘fair contract’ from Hollywood strike as AI looms. Continue reading…

POTENTIAL FOR EVIL: ‘Killer AI’ is real. Here’s how we stay safe, sane and strong in a brave new world. Continue reading…

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.