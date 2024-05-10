Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: American spies to use secret AI service from Microsoft: report

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Central Intelligence Agency

Central Intelligence Agency logo in lobby of the CIA headquarters (Reuters)

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- US spies to use secretive AI service from Microsoft
- Sheryl Crow demands lawmakers 'act now' on AI, after her fears inspired new album
- US blocks some Intel, Qualcomm exports to China over Beijing's objections

‘AI FOR SPIES’: U.S. intelligence agencies will soon be using a secretive generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Microsoft that will let America's spies safely use AI models in the process of analyzing sensitive data.

Sheryl Crow standing at a podium

Sheryl Crow speaks onstage during Grammys On The Hill on April 30, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

'ACT NOW': Sheryl Crow is calling on Congress to "act now" about artificial intelligence in the music industry and beyond.

CHIP RESTRICTIONS: The U.S. on Tuesday revoked some of Intel and Qualcomm's licenses to export to China over national security concerns, a move that the Chinese government complained was unnecessary and excessive.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo attends an event in Bangkok, Thailand, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

DOWN LOW: The use of generative artificial intelligence tools by employees in the workplace is booming, but most of the workers who are utilizing the new technology have reservations about admitting it, new data indicates.

LAPTOP KILLER: Apple just made its first artificial intelligence product move with the M4 Apple silicon chip in an iPad pro model that is bigger, faster, thinner and lighter than its predecessor.    

iPad 10

iPad Pro  (Apple)

