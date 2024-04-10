Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: AI to fly F-16 with Air Force secretary on board

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Secretary of the Air Force says he will fly in a plane flown by AI Video

Frank Kendall, the secretary of the Air Force, told the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations he will get to fly in an AI-flown plane later this year.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Air Force secretary plans to ride in AI-operated F-16 fighter aircraft this spring
- Artificial beauty: Warning of threats to girls’ self-esteem, Dove recommits to never using AI in ads
- OPINION: China's schools use AI. Why don't ours?

Split image of Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and an F-16 jet

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told members of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday that he plans to ride in the cockpit of an aircraft operated by artificial intelligence. An F-16 169th Fighter Wing jet is seen in 2023.  (Fox News/Getty Images)

FLIGHT RISKS: Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told members of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday that he plans to ride in the cockpit of an aircraft operated by artificial intelligence to experience the technology of the military branch’s future fleet.

'KEEPING BEAUTY REAL': As experts predict that 90% of online content could be generated by artificial intelligence by the year 2025, a major beauty brand is taking a stand against the use of AI in advertising.

OPINION: The United States has a long and proud history of fostering innovation on the global stage. America cannot afford to fall behind in the AI revolution as global competitors like China are already significantly ahead in integrating these tools into their education systems, NetChoice's Carl Szabo writes.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during an interview at the JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, on Monday, March 6, 2023 (Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'TRANSFORMATIONAL': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon published his annual letter to shareholders on Monday in which he discussed the implications of artificial intelligence on the operations of the largest lender in the U.S. and the economy at large.

SPLIT THE DECISION: Zola, a wedding planning company that helps engaged couples plan details of their nuptials, announced the launch of a new tool to help couples struggling with making a myriad of decisions for the celebratory day. 

NEW INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION: The U.S. labor market continues to hum along after remaining historically tight for the past year, but recent comments by famed economist Larry Summers suggest the robust job numbers could eventually become a thing of the past due to artificial intelligence.

Larry Summers in Berlin in 2017

Larry Summers seen during the 2017 Henry A. Kissinger Prize at the American Academy in Berlin on June 20, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. (Chad Buchanan via Getty Images)

