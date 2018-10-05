Fortnite porn searches skyrocket after Calamity character released

Pornhub has reported a huge spike in randy gamers searching for Fortnite porn.

The adult website tracked a 112 percent increase in visitors looking for filthy clips themed around the video game beginning on September 27

That's the same date that Fortnite's new Season 6 event kicked off.

Importantly, it's also when developer Epic Games added the Calamity cowgirl character – which sparked controversy thanks to her bosom.

After upset games spoke out on Twitter, Fortnite's creators apologized and promised to remove the "embarrassing boob physics" from its game.

But the debacle appears to have got Fortnite's most committed fans hot under the collar.

"Fortnite Season 6 has arrived, and just like Season 5, it has Pornhub visitors very excited," said Pornhub, on its Insights blog.

"Following the launch, searches containing Fortnite more than doubled on Pornhub.

"And seeing as Fortnite has remained in Pornhub's Top 25 search terms through most of 2018, that equates to hundreds of thousands of additional searches per day."

According to Pornhub, the most popular search term is "Fortnite hentai."

For the unaware, "hentai" is a Japanese word used to describe cartoon pornography – and can apply to both pictures and videos.

That's not a huge surprise, given that the Fortnite game has cartoon-style graphics, which may explain why it's so popular with youngsters.

Other popular search terms were "Fortnite porn", "Fortnite parody", and "Fortnite cosplay" – the latter relating to actual humans dressing up as Fortnite characters.

