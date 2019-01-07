Fornite players in Middle East voice complaints over 'big struggle' with server

"Fortnite" has become one of the most popular video games on the planet and earned its creator, Epic Games, a reported $3 billion in profit last year. But some users in the Middle East are having problems with the games' servers and are complaining about it on social media.

Users have taken to Twitter to post videos and messages, tagging their posts with the hashtag #FortniteMiddleEastServers as they complain there is no solid server to play on, according to Dextero, which first reported the news.

"We are Fornite players from the Middle East, we have been playing a long time and we are big fans," one user wrote. "However, we are facing a big struggle with PING which lead us in having bad experience [sic] in playing the game. We need a server in our region ASAP Please!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others posted what was happening to their gameplay as a result of a lack of a dedicated server.

Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite," has not yet responded a request for comment from Fox News.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia