'Flying taxi' pulled over by police on the River Seine in Paris: report

A futuristic, eco-friendly water taxi was pulled over by police on the River Seine in Paris, according to the Independent.

The bubble-shaped taxi has been undergoing tests on the famous river in the French capital. The Independent reported Wednesday that river police stopped the vessel over concerns that it was traveling too fast.

“Our vehicle has the right to go at 30km/h [18.6 mph], when normally the speed limit on the river is 12km/h [7.5 mph],” SeaBubbles CEO and co-founder Anders Bringdal told The Independent. “So they just pulled us over to check our paperwork and make sure that all was in order.”

It was then allowed to go on its way.

Organizers are holding test runs this week on one white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boat that resembles a tiny space shuttle gliding past Paris monuments.

The Seabubbles website describes the vehicle as “zero wave, zero emission, zero noise.”

“We believe that pollution and global gridlock are not only threatening our welfare, but are ultimately threatening people’s freedom of mobility,” it says.

The boats can fit four passengers, and if they get approved, can be ordered on an app like land taxis, shared bikes or other forms of transport.

Its designers hope to run the so-called Seabubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.

Bringdal told The Associated Press that "the most important for us is no noise, no waves, no pollution. And bring them into cities that are congested."

The SeaBubbles CEO said the water taxi will "not only be fun" but also makes economic sense.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

