Facebook tracks you offline: How to make it stop

You may not agree with Facebook’s practices, but it’s hard to argue against its effectiveness. Advertisers are willing to pay big bucks to access your data collected through the social media platform.

Depending on your settings, social media sites and other big tech — Facebook included — monitor your online behavior, collect the information and sell it to advertisers so they can target you more effectively. Tap or click to see how Facebook even helps advertisers target you based on your credit score.

Now Facebook is taking a step in a startling new direction: the real world. Brick-and-mortar retail stores are partnering with Facebook to record your shopping habits so they can target you more effectively.

This offline tracking is intrusive and annoying, but there is a way you can stop it. I’ll show you how.

Facebook wants in on your retail therapy

A new report from Business Insider found Facebook has been partnering with numerous brick-and-mortar retail stores to share shopping habits, demographic data and contact information to assist in the company’s targeted ad campaigns.

Information collected by the stores and Facebook includes the products you’ve bought, how much you spent, your contact info and even your name. This data is harvested when you check out at the register (usually via email receipts), and is matched against Facebook account and profile information.

That's just for physical stores, though. Online fronts for these stores collect even more information about you and share it with Facebook, as this data is required to ship your order to your home.

The service, referred to as “off-Facebook activity,” is already in use by some of the country’s biggest retail chains — including Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

So if you see advertisements on Facebook or online sites that seem a bit too close for comfort, this is why.

Thanks again for being so creepy Facebook! How can I turn this ‘service’ off?

Just like with nearly all of Facebook’s more intrusive products, there’s a way to turn retail tracking off.

First, log into your Facebook account on your desktop computer.

Visit the platform’s ad settings page.

Once you’re in, locate the section labeled Ads based on data from partners.

based on data from partners. Click on the box below and select Not allowed. This will stop Facebook from communicating with third parties that harvest your data.

Don’t forget this won’t stop Facebook from tracking your online activity if you’re logged in. This is yet another reason why you may want to reconsider using it in the first place.

