Guns, bombs, fireworks have no place on drones, FAA warns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is warning drone users not to equip their devices with dangerous weapons — for the safety of the public.

The agency suggested that people are attaching "guns, bombs, fireworks, flamethrowers, and other dangerous items" to their drones, and urged others not to do the same.

"Do not consider attaching any items such as these to a drone because operating a drone with such an item may result in significant harm to a person and to your bank account," a press release from the FAA on Thursday stated.

Operating a drone with "dangerous" weapons, officials said, is illegal, per the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. Violators are subject to a civil penalty of up to $25,000 for each violation that isn't approved by the FAA administrator, federal officials said.

"Dangerous weapons" are defined as objects or items that are used for or able to cause death or serious bodily injury.

"Operators should keep in mind that federal regulations and statutes that generally govern drone operations still apply," officials said. "Some state and federal criminal laws regarding weapons and hazardous materials may also apply to drone operators or manufacturers involved in certain operations."

