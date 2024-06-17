Emojis for dummies: How to add emojis into your text messages, emails

Emojis can be a fun and lighthearted way to add some "emotion" to your text messages or emails. Emojis have come a long way; back in the day, all you could really do was send a smiley face, sad face or winky face by using colons, semicolons and parentheses. Now, you can send all sorts of emojis, not just faces, but images of foods, objects, landmarks, you name it, to liven up your message.

But how do you add them? Though some devices and platforms make it easy to add emojis to messages, this isn't the case across the board. What was meant to be a fun addition to your texting experience is now becoming a frustration.

How to add emojis in text messages

Adding emojis in text messages is relatively easy. Just open up your SMS messaging app, and at the bottom of the conversation where you input your text, look out for a smiley face icon. When you click on it, you'll see the option for Emoji, stickers and GIFs. Click on "Emoji" and browse the long list of them.

You can scroll all the way down to find which Emoji you want or click on the different icons that symbolize separate categories. You can also search for what you're looking for in the "Search Emoji" box.

To add emojis on Android

Open any messaging app .

. Tap the text field where you type your message.

where you type your message. Press the smiley face icon on the keyboard to open the emoji keyboard.

on the keyboard to open the emoji keyboard. Swipe through the categories or use the search feature to find an emoji.

or use the to find an emoji. Tap the emoji to insert it into your message.

To add emojis on iPhone

Open your messaging app and go to a conversation .

and go to a . Tap the text input field.

field. Press the emoji button on the keyboard (it looks like a smiley face).

on the keyboard (it looks like a smiley face). You will be taken to the emoji keyboard, where you can select or search for emojis .

. Tap an emoji to add it to your text.

How to add emojis in emails

To add emojis on Gmail

Open Gmail and start composing a new email or reply to an existing one .

and start composing a or reply to an . Click on the smiley face icon in the lower part of the email composition box (next to the formatting options).

in the lower part of the email composition box (next to the formatting options). A pop-up window with emojis will appear. Select the emoji you want to insert into your email.

To add emojis on AOL

Log into your AOL Mail .

. Start composing a new email .

. Click on the emoji icon (often found in the formatting toolbar).

(often found in the formatting toolbar). Select the emoji you want to include in your email.

To add emojis on Yahoo! Mail

Open Yahoo! Mail and begin composing a new email.

and begin composing a There is an emoji icon in the toolbar at the bottom of the compose window. Click it.

in the toolbar at the bottom of the compose window. Click it. A menu with emojis will appear. Click on an emoji to insert it into your email.

How to add an emoji to a subject line

Adding emojis to a subject line is not as straightforward as adding them to an email. You'll need to first insert the emoji you want into the body of the email or copy it from an emoji website. Then, highlight the emoji, copy it and paste it into the subject line. Doing so can draw attention to your email with a subject line that stands out.

How many emojis exist?!

In total, there are 3,782 emojis in the Unicode Standard as of September 2023, according to Emojipedia. This website is also where you can find the complete index of all the emojis that exist. Here are some additional key emoji statistics for 2024:

Over 10 billion emojis are used every day around the world.

44% of customers are more likely to buy something if it's advertised with emojis.

The most used emoji on X is Face With Tears of Joy.

86% of emoji users on X are 24 or younger.

Only 7% of people use the peach emoji as a fruit; the rest use it for non-fruit meanings.

The nail polish emoji is considered the most misunderstood emoji in 2024 based on a survey.

Kurt's key takeaways

Adding emojis to your text messages and emails is a fun way to lighten up the conversation and make it a little more relatable, depending on who you're talking to. Have fun with them.

