Elon Musk posts Starship Raptor rocket engine test

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, on Sunday posted a video of the “first firing” of SpaceX's Starship Raptor flight engine that he hopes will eventually be used on an interplanetary spacecraft.

"So proud of the great work by @SpaceX," he tweeted.

The text firing occurred at the SpaceX test area in McGregor, Texas, according to GeekWire. The website pointed out that Musk’s company intends on making a version of the rocket that has 440,000 pounds of thrust.

CNet reported that Musk’s goal is to pair the Starship with a super heavy rocket that will use up to 31 of these Raptor engines and eventually transport passengers to Mars.