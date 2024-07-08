Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah

Driver gets stuck on Utah mountain after taking Google 'shortcut': officials

23-year-old man took Google Maps shortcut between Springville and Vernal, Utah

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Google Maps gets massive AI upgrade with 5 new features Video

Google Maps gets massive AI upgrade with 5 new features

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains new Google Maps features, powered by AI.

A driver in Utah got stranded on a mountain after Google Maps suggested a shortcut that led to a rugged dirt road, officials said.

The Wasatch County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post that at about 12:40 a.m. on July 4, a 911 call was made by a stranded driver.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, reported that he was stuck in his Toyota Tercel on the west side of Strawberry Peak, which is located about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

GOOGLE MAPS ROLLS OUT ‘GLANCEABLE’ DIRECTIONS FOR WAY EASIER NAVIGATION

Stranded-Vehicle

A driver became stranded on a Utah mountain after taking a Google Maps shortcut that led him to a rugged dirt road. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)

The driver reportedly told rescue crews he wound up on the rocky dirt road after taking a recommended shortcut from Google between Springville and Vernal, Utah, which are about 167 miles apart.

MORE: HOW GOOGLE MAPS IS GIVING YOU MORE POWER OVER YOUR LOCATION DATA

"Safety is a top priority, and whenever possible we aim to route drivers on paved roads," a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While our investigation has not yet identified a route in Maps that leads to this location, we'll make any necessary updates to accurately route local drivers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wasatch County Search and Rescue said the driver was not injured but required transportation off the mountain.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.