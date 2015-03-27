DMZ wildlife on agenda at environmental forum

Efforts to preserve wildlife in the demilitarized zone that lies between heavily armed North and South Korea are on the agenda at a major environmental forum on South Korea's Jeju island.

Officials say more than 10,000 politicians, business leaders and scientists from nearly 200 countries will also discuss climate change and other environmental issues during the 10-day World Conservation Congress, which began Thursday.

The demilitarized zone is a 4-kilometer-wide (2.5-mile-wide) buffer between the Koreas and is home to many rare plants and animals. Officials say participants at the forum will discuss the threats wildlife in the area face. A Cornell University professor will also present a blueprint for a proposed DMZ peace park.