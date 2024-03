Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Picture looking out the windows of your home and constantly seeing a different view 24/7.

Sounds pretty cool, right?

That's what living in The Lighthouse promises, because it can actually fully rotate 360 degrees. Perched atop Auckland’s coastal Maraetai hillside in New Zealand, this unique property is up for sale for the first time since it was built in the 1990s.

How is The Lighthouse able to spin?

The Lighthouse offers continuous rotation. In just 33 minutes, it completes a full 360-degree spin. The innovative rotating platform ensures that natural light floods through every glass panel. From dawn to dusk, your living spaces are bathed in sunlight. Sliding doors also allow you to connect indoors and outdoors.

Inside the revolving home

The interior of The Lighthouse spans two floors. A spiral staircase at its center connects these levels seamlessly. Most of the walls are glazed, allowing natural light to flood every corner.

The ground floor features an open-plan layout. Here, you’ll find a sleek stainless steel kitchen, a cozy living room and a dining area.

While there is only one bathroom in the house, it's a large one with a shower, sink and toilet.

Upstairs, you will find a spacious primary bedroom and two other bedrooms.

Each floor has its own balcony area, perfect for enjoying the changing scenery.

What is the history of the Lighthouse?

Engineer and owner/designer Don Dunick built this architectural marvel in the 1990s. Nearly two decades of dedication and ingenuity culminated in a home that defies gravity and convention. Technical challenges were overcome, and groundbreaking solutions were patented – all in pursuit of this innovative home.

What is the selling price of the Lighthouse?

For the first time, this extraordinary piece of architectural history is up for sale . Valued at just over NZ$1 million (approximately US$600,000), it has already captured the attention of locals and international visitors alike.

Kurt's key takeaways

This one-of-a-kind property, perched atop Auckland’s coastal Maraetai hillside, can fully rotate 360 degrees. Thanks to its innovative rotating platform, you'll wake up to different views every day. And now, for the first time since its 1990s construction, this architectural gem is up for sale. Whoever nabs this house will definitely be in for a treat once they move in.

