Cyberwar, discount cables and more: Tech Q&A

Junk Mail Woes

Q: An annoying co-worker sent an important email. I never got it. Later, I found it my junk folder. How can I make sure this does not happen again? He was gloating over my mistake.

A: In an ideal world, we would filter only spam messages. Our email would flawlessly divert scams and mass ads into our junk folders, while every necessary email would arrive safely in our inboxes. Email filters are more sophisticated than ever, and most of us don't even think about that other folder full of useless digital garbage. Luckily, you can take steps to ensure that the most critical emails always arrive. Tap or click here to keep important emails out of spam.

Watch my cable TV show

Q: I caught your television show on cable and really liked how fast it moved! So interesting! Can I watch it on YouTube?

A: I like to move at a steady clip – in all aspects of my life – but the show is a particular point of pride. I have a great team, and they know how to keep the momentum going, which is vital for keeping an audience engaged. As for your question, yes, I have a channel on YouTube, which is full of my shows and segments, as well as videos pertinent to the issues and advice I talk about regularly. I think it's a lot of fun to explore this YouTube channel, not only because it is informative and entertaining, but because it's full of surprises. Tap or click here to see my show on YouTube.

Cables for Less

Q: I see $20 cables and $99 cables for the same thing on Amazon. Is there a real difference or is it all just marketing?

A: Before I start gushing about how many cheap alternative power cables there are, you are wise to be cautious. Some knock-off cables, bought for cheap, have been known to cause serious technical problems, such as slow charges or even small fires. It is always best to buy a brand name cable for your iPhone or Android. These can be more expensive, and generic cables often function just as well, causing no serious issues. Tap or click here to save money on discount cables and chargers for iPhone and Android.

Cyberwar chances

Q: Do you think a cyberwar is going to happen? I am concerned that the power grid, banks, and sites will not be accessible and chaos will be rampant!

A: Great question because I don’t think it’s going to happen; it already is. Massive hacking operations have made major headlines in recent years, and even government institutions have been vulnerable to cyber-assault. This is only the tip of the iceberg. You can bet that terrorist organizations are trying to hack into our power grid, wreck our financial systems, and destroy our communications systems. If you can commandeer a computer system, you can cause far more palpable damage than rocket launchers. So your fears are well founded, and it’s time we all faced a worst-case scenario. Tap or click here to learn about cyberwar and how you can protect yourself.

Shield Your iPhone

Q: How can I be sure that I have the settings done the right way to protect me from hackers and scammers? My iPhone has so many options.

A: The most significant advantage of iPhone and Apple products, in general, is consistency: Yes, there are a lot of options, and they can be confusing. But they are also designed for you to customize your interface easily. That said, the default settings for your iPhone may not be the most secure, and you are correct to be worried about scammers and hackers. The settings on your phone are your first defense against cybercrime, and there are a few quick modifications that will make you many times safer. Tap or click here for 12 iOS security features you should turn on right now.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to or watch the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim's free podcasts.

Copyright 2019, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.