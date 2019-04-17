Conservatives demand answers from Twitter after it reportedly cuts ties with Southern Poverty Law Center

Conservative leaders who have been calling for tech giants to end partnerships with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are demanding that Twitter confirm its Trust and Safety Council has severed ties with what they call an “anti-Christian, anti-conservative” organization.

“Two weeks ago, we issued open letters to the CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon urging them to cut ties with the corrupt, anti-conservative, anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC),” Media Research Center President Brent Bozell and other conservative leaders wrote to Twitter’s chief executive officer Jack Dorsey. “Since then, it’s been reported that Twitter has severed ties with the organization. It’s time they publicly confirm or deny this. If true, we commend them for taking action.”

The report of the severed ties came last week from the Daily Caller.

Following the firing of a SPLC co-founder amid accusations of harboring a sexist and fostering a racist workplace culture, the conservative leaders have been asking the largest technology platforms – Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter – to cut off the SPLC, which touts itself as the nation’s hate watchdog.

Dated Wednesday, the conservative leaders’ letter to Twitter ended: “The American public deserves an answer. We ask the CEOs of these tech giants again — will your company continue to align itself with an anti-conservative, anti-Christian organization accused of harboring systemic racism or will you do the right thing and publicly sever ties with them? We await your response.”

Twitter didn’t respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In recent years, the SPLC has drawn criticism from Republicans and conservatives who have accused the progressive organization of unfairly labeling people and groups with conservative viewpoints as bigots. Republican lawmakers also have questioned the working relationship between the SPLC and the FBI.

The organization fired co-founder Morris Dees last month.

About two dozen employees reportedly signed a letter saying “allegations of mistreatment, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and racism threaten the moral authority of this organization and our integrity along with it.”

The report stated that several women on staff were warned about being alone with Dees.

A 2017 complaint against the 82-year-old alleged that Dees made a female employee uncomfortable by touching her shoulder and asking about her visible tattoos, prompting her to contact human resources. Dees denied any wrongdoing but acknowledged the complaint.

