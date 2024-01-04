Clever trick to make a connection faster on your Wi-Fi network

Do photos take forever to load on Instagram on your phone?

Does Netflix endlessly buffer when you try to stream your favorite TV show or movie on your smart TV?

Does loading a web page feel like it takes an eternity on your computer?

You might have too many devices using your Wi-Fi. However, there's a simple fix to this: prioritizing your device. All you have to do is change your "quality of service" settings.

What is 'quality of service?'

In basic terms, "quality of service" determines how much bandwidth to give a certain device on your Wi-Fi network. It can prioritize certain devices or programs based on factors like how much bandwidth they need, how much data they use, and how much data they lose.

Prioritizing is what "quality of service" is all about. It makes applications that do critical functions get the right amount of data and bandwidth needed to accomplish their task.

Benefits of prioritization

Prioritizing your device isn't just about convenience, it's a game-changer for your online experience. By allocating the right amount of bandwidth to your device, you can:

Stream your favorite shows and movies without buffering interruptions

Enjoy lag-free online gaming sessions

Speed up downloads and uploads

Ensure your critical tasks, like video calls or remote work, have a seamless connection

Things to consider before prioritizing your device

"Quality of service" comes with a lot of advantages, but you also run the risk of slowing down important processes by changing priorities. Let's say you prioritize Netflix over a new Windows Update. You could be leaving your computer at risk because the update takes longer to download. Also, you might not be able to access those settings. It all depends on your router, and usually, routers with more "quality of service" settings are pricier.

For some people, though, it might be worth it to boost your Wi-Fi speed on a certain device. If you choose to prioritize certain devices, you can do it yourself. All you have to do is access your router settings. Here's how.

Changing the "quality of service" settings on your router

Google Nest routers

Open the Google Home app on your phone and select Favorites

on your phone and select Select Wi-Fi and then click Devices

Choose the device that you'd like to prioritize

Select how long you want to prioritize the device for and then hit Save

To prioritize an activity, select Wi-Fi

Click the Settings icon and then choose Preferred activities

icon and then choose Select the activity type you' want to prioritize

TP-Link routers

Log onto tplinkwifi.net/

Click Advanced , and then select QoS

, and then select Pick Device Priority

Choose your Wi-Fi's Total Bandwidth and click Save

and click Select the device you want and turn on the Priority Switch

To set application priority, click Advanced , and then select QoS

, and then select Click Application Priority

Choose your Wi-Fi's Total Bandwidth and click Save

and click Select the activity type you' want to prioritize

NETGEAR routers

Log onto www.routerlogin.com

Click Advanced , then select Setup

, then select Click QoS setup and select Setup QoS rule

and select Pick Add Priority Rule

Choose a Priority Category and customize itSelect Priority and set the level to Highest, High, Normal, or Low, then click Apply

Linksys routers

Log onto http://192.168.1.1

Choose the Applications & Gaming tab and then click QoS in the sub-tab

tab and then click in the sub-tab Select Enabled under Internet Access Policy Priority

under Set your Upstream Bandwidth to Auto

to Use the drop-down menu to choose the right Category

Name your device and add its MAC Address

Set the priority level and click Apply

Troubleshooting tips

Sometimes, things don't go as smoothly as planned when changing the "quality of service" settings on your router. Here are some common issues and how to address them.

Device not appearing: If your device doesn't appear in the list, ensure it's connected to the Wi-Fi network and try refreshing the device list.

Errors in settings: Double-check your settings for any typos or incorrect entries.

Router model compatibility: Some older router models may not support advanced QoS settings. In such cases, consider upgrading your router for better performance.

Security considerations

While accessing router settings, it's crucial to prioritize security.

You'll want to change the default router login credentials (username and password) to prevent unauthorized access. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords. Only access router settings from secure devices and networks.

Also, strengthen your network’s privacy and security by integrating a VPN application with your router. Installing a VPN directly onto your router ensures that all devices connected to its network are safeguarded. Here are the top routers for best security.

Here’s my list of the best routers recommended for their security features and also for their compatibility with a VPN service .

Alternative solutions

Although prioritizing your device is highly effective, consider these 3 alternative strategies to enhance your network performance: First, upgrade your internet plan to a higher speed tier.

Second, optimize your device settings for improved performance. Third, use wired connections (Ethernet) for bandwidth-intensive tasks.

Kurt's key takeaways

Now you know what "quality of service" is and how it can improve your Wi-Fi performance. By prioritizing your device, you can have a faster and smoother online experience. However, you should also be careful not to neglect other important processes or devices that need bandwidth. And remember, not all routers have the same "quality of service" settings, so you might need to do some research before you change them.

