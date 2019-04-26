CIA joins Instagram with a staged photo of Haspel’s desk

One of the government’s most secretive agencies came out of the cold Thursday morning by joining Instagram. The Central Intelligence Agency posted a photo of a cluttered desk at the spy agency, with the text, “I spy with my little eye…”

The desk is covered with items and symbols relevant to the agency, including a clock set to the time the first plane hit the first tower on September 11; a copy of Director Gina Haspel’s first CIA badge; the book “Of Spies & Stratagems,” written by a WWII spy; notes in Arabic; a wig and a coin bank that reads, “I want to travel the world.”

The CIA previously joined Twitter and Facebook in 2014, writing on Twitter “We can neither confirm nor deny that this is our first tweet.” Their Twitter account has 2.6 million followers.

Part of the Instagram account’s goal is recruitment, a CIA spokesperson told The Verge. "Joining Instagram is another way we're sharing stories and recruiting talented Americans to serve." She added the account would give a peek into CIA life, “but we can’t promise any selfies from secret locations.”

Instagram confirmed to The Verge they had helped the agency launch the account to provide “best practices and guidance.”

As of early Friday, the account had nearly 13,000 followers. Haspel announced the company would be joining Instagram last week.