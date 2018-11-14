Cheaper home internet, secret Amazon coupons and more: Tech Q&A

Declutter Phone

Q: Is there a way to clean out all the cache, search history and call logs from my phone? I think this will speed up my phone.

A: If you have an Android phone, there is a single app that can essentially clean up your phone for you. All those search histories and call logs can bog things down. Meanwhile, there are other archives that you may consider paring down, such as double-entries for contacts and media-heavy text sessions. iOS is a little more challenging, but there are ways to clean your phone’s proverbial pipes. Tap or click here to speed up your tablet and smartphone in a flash.

Full-Time Hotspot

Q: I want to cut my internet cable cord! Can I use a hotspot from the cellular companies?

A: Many households have been trying this method. Ever since the advent of unlimited data plans, phone carriers have enabled users to stream as much music and television as they want, along with email and GPS and everything else. The price point is an argument for it, but there are technical roadblocks you should know about, namely throttling. Tap or click here to learn about cheaper alternatives to home internet services.

Amazon Coupons

Q: Sometimes when I buy things on Amazon I get a coupon to save money. Where do these come from and how can I get more of them? I love saving money!

A: It takes some practice to fall into the rhythm of Amazon coupons, and you may not even realize you can subscribe, thereby receiving valuable coupons on a regular basis. Once you get the hang of it, these deals may transform the way you shop online. Tap or click here for secret Amazon coupon codes.

Alexa Magic

Q: I listened to your podcast about iOS 12. It was excellent! I learned so many things, but the best was how to find my phone when I lose it!

A: We put countless hours into the research and production of each episode, but it’s all worth it when someone learns something new and vital about our technological world. For folks who are still a little hazy on podcasts, you can find Komando on Demand on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. If you own an Amazon Echo just ask for it: “Alexa, play the Komando on Demand podcast.” Alexa’s response is quickly becoming my favorite skill. Tap or click here to listen to the iOS12 tips podcast now.

5G Predictions

Q: Is 5G going to change the world? Will I see it in my lifetime?

A: Yes, you will almost certainly see 5G in your lifetime. The entire planet is hurtling toward the 5G era, and tech companies are racing to keep up. But just like previous “Gs,” the excitement of that moment will be met with a lot of expensive upgrading. We need new towers, new phones, and time to see lots of new content (mostly video!). But once that transition is over, sometime in the near future, we will all be grateful for the mythical speed and power that 5G makes possible. Tap or click here to learn about the 5G revolution.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call her national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen or watch to the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim's free podcasts.

Copyright 2018, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.