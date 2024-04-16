Change this Apple Music setting ASAP to protect your privacy



In the age of oversharing, there’s something to be said for keeping a slice of your digital life to yourself, especially when it comes to your music.

Whether you’re headbanging to heavy metal or crooning to country, your Apple Music experience is yours alone.

Securing your Apple Music sessions

So, let’s talk about a little-known setting that might be overexposing your musical escapades: "Discoverable by Nearby Contacts." It’s tucked away in your Apple Music settings, and it could be letting your contacts know what you’re listening to via SharePlay — whether you’re in the mood for sharing or not.

Ready to reclaim your audio anonymity? We'll show you how to switch off this feature and keep your playlists private. Because sometimes, the best soundtrack is the one only you know is playing.

How to turn off ‘Discoverable by Nearby Contacts’

Grab your iPhone and tap on Settings

Now, scroll down until you spot Apple Music and click it.

and click it. As you scroll, you’ll find the Discoverable by Nearby Contacts option .

option This feature lets your contacts find you when you’re blasting tunes in your car through Apple’s SharePlay feature. But hey, maybe you don’t want everyone to know you’re on a Taylor Swift binge, right? So, I recommend flipping this switch off to keep your musical tastes on the down-low.

Use Listening History? Think again

Go to Settings and tap on it

and tap on it Now, scroll down until you spot Apple Music and click it

and click it Next, scroll up to see Use Listening History

When this is on, everything you play will pop up in your Recently Played, affect your recommendations and, if you’ve got an Apple Music profile, be out there for all your followers to see. If you prefer your playlists to be your little secret, it’s best to turn this off, too.

Kurt's key takeaways

Your music, your rules. Whether it’s a guilty pleasure track or a new indie discovery, what you listen to should be your choice to share or not. So, take control of your Apple Music settings and keep your beats to yourself.

