Boy donates gaming console to Wisconsin police department after string of shootings

A seven-year-old boy in Wausau has a pretty huge heart. He gave up his most prized possession in an effort to help officers cope with the loss of one of their own.

“I knew I had to do something, because their police brother died,” Brady Duke said.

Duke wrote a letter to the Wausau Police Department before handing over his Nintendo Wii to officers he knew needed it most.

“My Wii was my favorite thing to do — especially Mario Kart and Lego Star Wars Wii,” Duke said.

“The Lego Star Wars — already some of our officers have been playing this game,” Deputy Chief Ben Bliven with the Wausau Police Department said.

Duke’s Wii is now set up at the Wausau Police Department.

“We’re encouraging our officers to come in and take a break and play some video games and kind of de-stress a little bit,” Deputy Chief Bliven said.

Detective Jason Weiland was one of four people killed during a string of shootings near Wausau Wednesday, March 22nd. Weiland, an 15-year veteran with the Everest Metro Police Department was killed while responding to a shooting at an apartment building in Weston.

