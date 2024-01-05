Are you ready to take this crazy ride to outer space in an 8-passenger luxury balloon?

Space travel has long been the stuff of dreams, reserved for astronauts and elite scientists.

However, a company called Space Perspective is changing the game with its groundbreaking spacecraft, Spaceship Neptune.

Its goal is to make space accessible to everyone through its unique approach to space tourism.

Recently, Space Perspective unveiled the first images of its completed test capsule structure, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward making space exploration a reality for tourists.

How the capsule will carry 8 passengers to space and back

Spaceship Neptune will hang beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football field, which will carry the capsule up to an altitude of 100,000 feet. Up that high, the curvature of the earth and the darkness of space can be seen with the naked eye. After two hours of rising, two hours of sightseeing and two hours of a slow descent, passengers would float safely inside the capsule on ocean waves until they were picked up.

How the Spaceship Neptune offers a gentle 12 mph ascent to space

One of the standout features of Spaceship Neptune is its use of the SpaceBalloon, a technology employed by NASA and other government agencies for decades. Unlike traditional rocket launches that subject passengers to intense g-forces, Spaceship Neptune offers a gentle ascent, rising at just 12 mph. This makes it accessible to anyone medically fit to fly on a commercial airline, removing the physical barriers associated with space travel.

The Spaceship Neptune capsule by the numbers

The centerpiece of Spaceship Neptune is its spherical capsule, designed for panoramic views of the cosmos. With 360-degree panoramic windows, passengers are treated to the largest windows ever flown into space.

Inside the capsule, there are nine plush seats, offering a spacious and comfortable environment for eight passengers and a pilot.

The interior features dark and tactile materials to minimize glare and reflection. Passengers can enjoy refreshments from a well-appointed bar and store their belongings in a designated cabinet. The capsule is also equipped with Wi-Fi and communication devices for livestreaming, allowing them to share their journey with friends and family back on Earth.

The capsule also has a below-deck bathroom with a sink, toilet and two windows, as well.

The inclusion of plants and herbs, such as lavender, basil and rosemary, adds a touch of Earth's natural beauty to the space lounge.

What safety precautions will the spaceship offer?

Space Perspective places a strong emphasis on safety, and Neptune is equipped with a backup descent system featuring four parachutes. These parachutes can seamlessly take over in the event of an emergency, ensuring a safe landing. The company claims it is a proven technology and has maintained a 100 percent success rate, providing peace of mind to passengers.

How the spaceship is sustainable and accessible

One of the most remarkable aspects of Spaceship Neptune is its commitment to sustainability. Propelled by renewable hydrogen, it leaves behind no rocket exhaust or associated carbon footprint. This carbon-neutral approach to space travel is a major step forward in reducing the environmental impact of space tourism.

The price of a ticket aboard Spaceship Neptune

The price of a ticket aboard Spaceship Neptune doesn't come cheap. In fact, it costs a whopping $125,000 per seat. You can reserve your spot with a $1,000 refundable deposit to secure your seat. Each trip can accommodate up to eight people and a pilot. If you are looking for more, the company says you can also book a priority flight or a full-capsule experience for your special occasions, like a family reunion, a corporate event or a milestone celebration. While the idea is exciting, the capsule won’t be ready for human flight for a while. This iteration is designed to be used for uncrewed test flights, at least until the end of 2024.

Kurt's key takeaways

Spaceship Neptune is poised to revolutionize the world of space tourism. With its innovative approach, the company is ushering in a new era of space exploration that promises to captivate the imaginations of people around the world. As the company prepares for its upcoming uncrewed test flights, the dream of experiencing the blackness of space from the comfort of Spaceship Neptune is closer than ever before. I just hope the price comes down eventually, so more people can enjoy it.

If you had the money, would you spend it on a trip like this to space? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

