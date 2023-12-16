Are you being secretly recorded by AI without even knowing it?

Imagine you are on a phone call with a friend, a colleague or a customer.

You think it’s a private conversation, but little do you know, the person on the other end has a device that records everything you say and transcribes it into text.

Not only that, but the device also summarizes and analyzes your conversation, and it generates meeting notes, mind maps, to-do lists and diaries based on your words. Sounds scary, right?

Well, this is not a hypothetical situation. This is actually happening right now, thanks to Plaud Note, the world’s first AI voice recorder powered by ChatGPT.

What is an AI voice recorder?

AI-powered voice recorders like Plaud Note look like a normal voice recorder but are actually powerful gadgets that listen to everything they can pick up nearby in a conversation and listen in on phone calls. Many can capture any sound with one press of a button.

The Plaud Note is an exceptionally accurate AI voice recorder that has a dual-pickup engine that allows it to record phone calls or normal conversations with ease. It also has two high-end Knowles Sisonic mics that deliver DVD-quality sound and a noise-reduction feature that filters out background sounds.

But that’s not all. Plaud Note is also a smart device that can connect to its dedicated app, where it uses PLAUD AI services to process the recordings. With the help of OpenAI Whisper’s algorithms, it can transcribe the recordings into accurate, time-coded texts. With the power of ChatGPT, it can summarize the recordings and structure them into various formats.

What are the risks of AI voice recorders?

Many AI voice recorders like Plaud Note are marketed as productivity tools that can help you record, transcribe and summarize your conversations. They can also be used for malicious purposes if they get in the wrong hands, such as:

Invading your privacy by recording your conversations without your knowledge or permission.

Stealing your personal or professional information and using it for identity theft, fraud, blackmail or other crimes.

Manipulating your opinions and emotions by using ChatGPT’s natural language generation capabilities to create fake texts, summaries or notes based on your recordings.

How can you protect yourself from Plaud Note?

Plaud Note is currently available on Kickstarter, where it has already raised more than its funding goal. It is expected to be available anytime between now and the first quarter of 2024, which means that thousands of people could soon have access to this technology. How can you make sure that you are not being secretly recorded by AI without even knowing it?

Here are some tips to protect yourself from AI voice recorders:

Be careful about whom you talk to on the phone or in person, and what you say.

about whom you talk to on the phone or in person, and what you say. Avoid sharing sensitive or confidential information , or expressing controversial or emotional opinions, unless you trust the other person and the environment.

, or expressing controversial or emotional opinions, unless you trust the other person and the environment. Ask for consent before recording or being recorded by anyone. If you suspect that someone is recording you without your consent, ask them to stop, or end the conversation.

by anyone. If you suspect that someone is recording you without your consent, ask them to stop, or end the conversation. Check around you for any signs of an AI voice recorder on the person or the phone you are talking to. Plaud Note is a slim and lightweight device that can be snapped onto an iPhone or Android mobile phone with MagSafe. It has a switch that toggles between VCS and air conduction sensor and a button that starts and stops the recording.

Kurt's key takeaways

Plaud Note is a powerful AI portable device that can record, transcribe, summarize and structure any sound with the help of ChatGPT. It can be a useful tool for productivity and learning, but it can also be a dangerous weapon for spying and manipulation. Be aware of the risks and benefits of AI voice recorders, and take precautions to safeguard your privacy and security.

What do you think of AI voice recorders being deployed without your knowledge? Do you think it’s a helpful or harmful device? How do you feel about being recorded by AI and not knowing it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

