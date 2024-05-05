Are these robots making humans obsolete for home and repair tasks?

In a groundbreaking development, researchers have unveiled the impressive capabilities of the Aloha Unleashed project. This project, spearheaded by Stanford Ph.D. student Tony Z. Zhao and assistant professor Chelsea Finn from the Mobile Aloha team, showcases the next level of robotic dexterity.

The Aloha Unleashed Project

The Aloha Unleashed project builds upon the success of the original Aloha housekeeping robot. Back in January, the research team wowed the world by demonstrating the kitchen skills of an open-source Aloha robot. Now, they’ve taken it a step further, focusing on intricate tasks like knotting shoelaces, hanging shirts and even repairing other robots.

Enhancements and innovations

The team behind Aloha Unleashed has made five key upgrades to the robot’s design:

1) Improved manipulator arms: The Aloha 2 manipulator arms are at the heart of this project. These arms have been meticulously developed to enhance performance and durability. Facing pairs of these arms allows for more complex tasks and fleet-scale data collection.

2) Smarter grippers: The scissor mechanism on the grippers has been replaced with a low-friction rail. This modification enables the robot to grasp smaller objects with precision.

3) Advanced cameras: Smaller RealSense cameras with a broader field of view provide better visual input for the robot’s decision-making process.

4) Gravity compensation: A passive gravity compensation setup, using off-the-shelf components, supports leader arms during teleoperation.

5) Simulation model: The team has created an improved simulation model that enhances accuracy and visual fidelity. This model aids in training the robot for various tasks.

Autonomous performance and adaptability

Over the past year, researchers have pushed the limits of the Aloha 2 fleet. They’ve released a series of videos showcasing the dual-arm setup autonomously performing tasks.

Tying shoelaces

The manipulator arms deftly tie shoelaces, demonstrating their precision and agility.

Robot repair

The robot assists DeepMind’s SARA-RT model in a fascinating demo by slotting in a replacement gripper/finger. This hints at a future where robots can repair each other autonomously.

Hanging a T-shirt

The Aloha manipulators tackle the challenge of getting a T-shirt on a hanger and placing it on a nearby rack. Despite not having specific examples of adult shirts during training, the model generalizes successfully.

It's worth noting that the robot adapts to real-time slips and placement issues during the demonstrations.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Aloha Unleashed project is an ongoing endeavor with immense potential. As we witness robots seamlessly performing complex tasks, we glimpse a future where automation and adaptability go hand in hand. If you’re intrigued by manipulator action, consider exploring the Aloha research kit available from Trossen Robotics .

