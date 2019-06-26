Apple to release 2019 MacBook Pro with enormous 16-inch screen ‘in September’

Apple is planning to release a new version of its pricey MacBook Pro laptop range – and it could be coming this September.

That's according to one Apple expert, who reckons the California tech titan is preparing to launch a massive 16-inch version of the gizmo.

That would make it Apple's biggest laptop since the 17-inch MacBook Pro was discontinued in 2012.

Top analyst Jeff Lin is now the second high-profile expert to say a bigger MacBook is incoming.

"We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep’19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue," Lin, associate director of consumer electronics at IHS Markit, wrote in an email published by Forbes.

The redesigned gadget is said to use an LCD screen and a new CPU to power it.

Its frankly enormous 16-inch screen will be a welcome change for fans who've been waiting for a new larger Apple laptop for seven years.

It's possible that Apple may broaden screen size while keeping the overall size of the MacBook similar.

Apple could slim down the bezel – the border around the screen – in a similar fashion to last year's new iPad Pro.

It's also possible that Apple may also upgrade the screen to 4K resolution, which would be great for pro users.

In terms of price, you can expect it to be dear.

Apple makes seriously premium notebooks that command a high price – and the MacBook Pro is the costliest of the lot.

Right now, the most expensive MacBook Pro configuration you can buy will cost about £6,500.

That's a 15-inch model, so it's entirely possible that a 16-inch laptop would cost even more.

Of course, it's very likely you'll be able to get lower-spec devices for far cheaper, so don't take out a loan just yet.

In any case, Apple hasn't confirmed any official details about a possible MacBook upgrade, so take all rumors with a pinch of salt for now.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.