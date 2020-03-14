Apple temporarily closes retail stores outside China in response to outbreak

Apple has announced the temporary closure of its retail stores outside of China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted early Saturday. “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”

Last month Apple announced the temporary closure of its retail stores in China as the country attempted to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

APPLE MOVES WWDC TO ONLINE FORMAT, CITING 'CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION'

In a statement Friday, Cook said all Apple’s stores in greater China have since reopened.

The recent spread of the coronavirus in Europe, North America and the Middle East has drawn contrasts with waning outbreaks in the hardest-hit nations in Asia.

China, where the virus emerged late last year, still accounts for more than 60 percent of global infections but reported just eight new cases Friday and seven deaths.

On Friday Apple announced that it is moving its Worldwide Developers Conference in June to an online format as a result of the pandemic.

Fox News' Chris Ciaccia and The Associated Press contributed to this story.