Apple announces $1B Austin campus

Today Apple announced a major expansion of its operations within the US which includes one brand new campus, three new sites, and a larger presence across several cities.

Apple announced back in January that it intended to create 20,000 new jobs for the American workforce by 2023. In 2018 alone, 6,000 of those new jobs have already been created, which takes Apple's employee count to 90,000 people with the company employing over 1,000 people in 16 different states.

The major expansion announced today comes in several parts, the biggest of which is a new 133-acre campus in Austin with an investment of $1 billion. Initially the new campus will have 5,000 employees, but the design allows for an expansion of up to 15,000 people. The jobs created are spread across engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales, and customer support. The campus will run on 100 percent renewable energy and 50 acres will be designated "preserved open space."

Outside of Austin, Apple intends to grow at several different locations. Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City will all expand to over 1,000 employees each within the next three years. Hundreds of new jobs will also be created at Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Boston and Portland, Oregon. The Miami office will double in size, and a new Nashville, Tennessee office just opened.

The other sector where Apple is planning to grow substantially is in data centers. Over a five year period Apple will invest $10 billion in US data centers, with North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada sites all expected to expand. A brand new $1.3 billion data center in Waukee, Iowa is also about to be built.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.