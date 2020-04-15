Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Animal sanctuary lets people pay to add llamas and goats to their Zoom meeting or video call

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Zoom calls gone wild?

An animal sanctuary in Silicon Valley known as Sweet Farm lets people add llamas, goats and other animals to their conference calls and video meetings -- for a small fee.

The service, called Goat 2 Meeting, was launched last month and has fielded 300 requests for animal appearances at various virtual events, according to Business Insider.

Goat 2 Meeting is another example of how some companies are adapting to the new reality created by the coronavirus panademic -- a huge chunk of the world's population is now conducting business from home and looking for ways to liven up programs like Zoom and Google Hangouts.

MICRONEEDLE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TRIGGERS IMMUNE RESPONSE IN MICE

You can bring a goat or llama to your video conference calls. (Anna Sweet/Sweet Farm)

You can bring a goat or llama to your video conference calls. (Anna Sweet/Sweet Farm)

FORMER GOOGLE CEO SLAMS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT'S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

People can pay between $65 and $250 for interactions with the animals, which include goats, sheep, pigs, cows, turkeys, and llamas, according to the company's website. The lowest price point gets you a 20-minute virtual tour of the farm with up to six call participants.

"I think we're all a little stressed with what's going on — many of us have been sitting inside," Sweet told Business Insider. "We're just hoping to bring some smiles to people's faces while bringing them out to the farm at the same time."

The company is reportedly also offering virtual tours of schools and nonprofits.

COVID-19 has infected over 2 million people worldwide and at least 619,607 in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP