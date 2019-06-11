Amazon's 2nd New York Go store serves Coffee, accepts cash

Today, the slow rollout of Amazon's cashierless Go stores continued with a second location opening on 300 Park Avenue.

As Engadget reports, the second New York Go store follows the first which opened on 200 Vesey Street (Brookfield Place) back in May. However, this second store looks to offer customers more in terms of choice. Whereas Brookfield Place offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, 300 Park Ave adds grocery essentials, freshly brewed coffee, and espresso options. The one negative being it isn't open on weekends whereas Brookfield Place is.

The choices at 300 Park Ave extend to products from local vendors including Dominique Ansel, Magnolia Bakery, Ess-a-Bagel, Epicured, Bien Cuit, Hale & Hearty, and Terranova Bakery. The coffee options are sure to be popular, and Amazon is hoping you'll opt to grab one of its meal kits every time you visit.

300 Park Ave counts as Amazon's 13th Go store, with two in New York, four in Chicago, three in San Francisco, and four in Seattle. The 14th Go store will open its doors in the near future at the Embarcadero Center and take San Francisco's total up to four locations.

Back in April, Amazon suggested that Go stores would start accepting cash and Brookfield Place was the first to do so when it opened. 300 Park Ave counts as the second location where cash can be spent from day one. It's unclear how popular cash will be as it takes away from one of the major draws of Go stores: complete convenience, just walk in, grab stuff, and walk out again.

Last year it was thought Amazon may open 3,000 Go stores by 2021, but a final decision was yet to be made. As we're halfway through 2019 already and there's only 13 in operation, 3,000 seems unlikely in a couple of years. However, it may still be possible if Amazon embraces more intimate locations for the compact version of its Go stores.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.