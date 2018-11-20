Amazon tracking, free privacy download and more: Tech Q&A

Special internet deal for vets

Q: I heard you say that vets can get internet access for $10/month. I looked at my provider’s website and did not see that plan.

A: Internet access is something we often take for granted. It's become a necessity of life that keeps us in touch with friends and family, informs us about the world at large and can be a big part of the jobs we perform every day. One internet service provider has been working for years to lower the cost for veterans of the U.S. armed forces. You might also qualify for a computer or laptop for $149. Tap or click here to learn more about this great program for vets.

Adjust your Amazon privacy settings

Q: I do almost all my shopping on Amazon! Does Amazon track you like Google does?

A: Like any tech giant, big data is big business and Amazon has a myriad of ways of tracking you. From your browsing, shopping history to consumer demographics, the company knows a lot about you and your habits. In addition, some of this information is available on your Amazon public profile for anyone to see. If you're a bit creeped out by this, tap or click here for five Amazon settings you can review to boost your privacy.

Best way to be tech savvy in just minutes a day

Q: How do you stay up-to-date on all the digital and tech news? I want your brain!

A: It’s a lot of work, that’s for sure. I read everything. I test products. I interview industry movers and shakers. Then, I make it available to you on Komando.com, my national radio show, newsletters and more. If it’s news you’re after, check out my Tech News Today and Tech News This Week podcasts. In just a few minutes, you’re totally in the know about everything important happening in the tech space. Search Apple or Google podcasts (or wherever you get your podcasts) for my last name Komando. Alternatively, tap or click here to listen to my tech news podcasts and other podcasts designed to keep you in the know.

Stop creepy tracking with free download

Q: Companies track what I do on the web. I get that. But I don’t like. Can I make it stop?

A: I'm sure by now we've all had that feeling that we're being tracked online. The feelings are real, we are being tracked. You know the drill. Maybe you looked up a pair of running shoes online, and suddenly ads for that brand start popping up everywhere - on your desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Tap or click here to get a fabulous free tool to stop creepy online tracking.

Fix Windows updates the easy way

Q: Windows updates are taking over my hard drive. How do I get the space back? I keep getting these annoying warning messages.

A: Microsoft has started issuing warnings to Windows 10 users with limited storage space. The warning states if your system doesn't have enough space, it may fail to initialize after running Windows Update. With the sizes of the recent major Windows 10 updates, many people are getting these "Windows needs more space" warnings during each update. Tap or click here to fix it for good before the next Windows update.

