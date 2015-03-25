Amazon Posts Q3 Losses, Defends Kindle Fire HD Against iPad mini

Amazon Q3 revenues have fallen short of analyst predictions, posting a net loss of $274 million on sales of $13.81 billion. Shares for Amazon stock fell from around 9 percent during after-hours trading following the announcement, and have since settled at a loss of around 2.5 percent. The mega-retailer is feeling the heat in other ways, because Amazon thought it necessary to point out the advantages its tablet has over the iPad mini.

Earlier this week, Apple announced the fourth generation iPad and the iPad mini, direct competition with the 7-inch and 8.9-inch Amazon's Kindle Fire HD lineup. During the third-quarter earnings report, Amazon spent some stressing how its products outshine Apple's, pointing to pixel density, audio quality and cost.

Here are some of the bullet points Amazon supplied: