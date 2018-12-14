Amazon Fire TV gets 25 Sega Genesis classics

If you're looking for some retro classics to play over the holiday period, then you could go out and buy a PlayStation Classic or either of Nintendo's NES or SNES mini consoles. However, if you already own a Fire TV , there's now 25 classic Sega Genesis games to play on it using the Fire TV remote.

While playing games with a TV remote is far from ideal, there are Bluetooth gaming controllers available to use with the streaming device. Unfortunately, Amazon's own Fire TV Game Controller isn't one of them depending on which Fire TV device you're using.

As The Verge reports, the bundle of 25 games costs $14.99 and is available from today. The included titles are:

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Comix Zone

Decap Attack

Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Ristar

Sonic CD

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Street of Rage

Street of Rage II

Street of Rage III

The Revenge of Shinobi

That's a pretty good selection to keep you and your family entertained right up until Christmas Day when the presents get opened. But buying the bundle may backfire if you intended to spend the holidays catching up Netflix's best original TV series, or those shows your friends already binge-watched.

The games have been updated to include a number of visual tweaks including opting to play in standard 4:3 or using a "pixel perfect" mode to better suit your high-definition TV. Accessing the games is easily done through a single app which then allows you to filter by genre. There's also a rewind feature and the ability to save your progress in each of the games.

If you do decide to purchase this Genesis collection, try playing it with the Fire TV remote first as it may be good enough. If it isn't, then consider purchasing a compatible gaming controller such as the Matricom G-Pad, Mad Catz CTRLR Micro, or the SteelSeries Stratus XL. If you'd prefer a wider selection of Genesis games to play, there's always the Classics collection for PS4 instead, which includes over 50 games for $30.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.