Alleged hacker 'threatens to sell details of 319 million Apple iCloud users, demanded $174G in Bitcoin'

An alleged hacker threatened to sell the personal details of 319million Apple iCloud users online, a court heard Wednesday.

IT analyst Kerem Albayrak, 21, filmed himself accessing accounts and posted the footage on YouTube, it was said.

He then allegedly demanded more than $174,000 worth of Bitcoin and $1,100 iTunes vouchers from tech giant Apple in return for calling off his plan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE SUN

Albayrak, who is Turkish, works as a freelance and founded firms Vasinity Digital and Verticle Media.

He appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court in London, U.K., yesterday charged with blackmail and two counts of unauthorized acts with intent to impair the operation of a computer.

Albayrak, of Hornsey, North London, is yet to enter pleas.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.