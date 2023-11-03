AI buzzkill detects rowdy parties in an Airbnb rental

Imagine you open the door to your home after a long trip, only to find it a complete mess. The furniture is broken, the walls are stained, the carpets are torn, and the smell is unbearable. You check your Airbnb app and realize that the guests who stayed in your home had thrown a wild party and left behind a trail of destruction.

This nightmare scenario is becoming far too common. To tackle this problem, Airbnb has implemented various measures to deter and prevent unauthorized parties. These include a global party ban, a restriction on one-night bookings for entire homes during certain periods, and a removal of guests and hosts who violate the rules.

However, these measures are not enough to stop all of the potential troublemakers. That’s why Airbnb has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify and block guests who are likely to throw house parties before they secure a booking.

How does AI work for Airbnb to block ruckus partiers?

According to Airbnb’s CEO Brian Chesky, the company is using AI to analyze billions of guest arrivals and see which ones resulted in a party and which ones didn’t. The AI looks for patterns and signals that indicate a higher risk of a party booking, such as:

How recently the guest created their account

Whether the guest is trying to rent a property in the same town or city as the one where they live

How long the guest is planning to stay

Whether the booking is occurring during a festive period, such as Super Bowl weekend or New Year’s Eve

If the AI detects any of these red flags, it will either stop the booking or ask the guest for more information, until it either gets comfortable with them or doesn’t. The AI also verifies whether the listing pictures submitted by hosts match up with satellite images, to help weed out fake listings on the platform.

Is AI effective in preventing unauthorized parties at Airbnb properties?

By using AI, Airbnb says it has reduced the number of reported parties by 55% in the past two years. This helps protect the hosts’ properties and the neighbors’ peace and quiet. It also helps the guests avoid breaking the rules and facing penalties. Airbnb’s AI system is constantly learning and improving, as it gets more data and feedback from hosts and guests.

What are the challenges of using AI for Airbnb?

While AI can be a powerful tool for Airbnb, it also comes with some challenges, such as:

Ensuring the accuracy and fairness of the AI predictions and decisions

Respecting the privacy and rights of the short-term renters

Balancing the trade-off between security and convenience

Adapting to the changing behaviors and preferences of the users

Dealing with the ethical and social implications of using AI

Airbnb states on its platform,

"While we are optimistic that this technology will have a positive impact for the safety of our community and our goal to reduce unauthorized parties — we want to be clear that no system is perfect. We work hard to deter bad actors from using our platform, but ultimately Airbnb is an online platform that facilitates real world connections."

Kurt’s key takeaways

Airbnb is one of the leading examples of how AI can be used to improve business operations and customer service. By using AI to help prevent house parties, Airbnb is showing its commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment for its hosts and guests. However, AI is not a perfect solution, and it requires constant monitoring and evaluation to ensure its effectiveness and appropriateness.

