7 fitness gadgets to get you in shape for winter

There’s a chill in the air, at least in some parts of the country. That can mean only one thing -- it is time to think about gadgets to help with home workouts. Even though it might be snowing in the Midwest, you can still bike indoors, track your heart rate, and even track how often you drink water. These are the best and most recent fitness gadgets to consider.

1. Fitbit Inspire HR ($100)

Skip the expensive smartwatches that only last a day and get right to your workout. The super skinny Fitbit Inspire HR is the easiest way to check your heart rate and count your steps and calories during a workout. The fitness band lasts five days per charge.

2. Ozmo Active Smart Bottle ($70)

Hydration is so important. It’s a major part of any workout. The Ozmo Active Smart Bottle doesn’t just track sips, it also makes suggestions in the app based on your workouts and activity. It charges up using a USB port on the side.

3. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones ($130)

These earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, and they fit snugly in your ears. They come in vibrant colors as well, including light blue and yellow. They last about six hours per charge and come with three sizes for your ears.

4. Polar Ignite Smartwatch ($230)

The bright and colorful display on this workout watch is the main highlight -- it’s easy to see if you’re on a treadmill or rowing machine. If you decide to brave the cold, the Polar Ignite can also track GPS location and provide navigation routes for a run.

5. Fightcamp ($1,219)

One of the most interesting home workout products on the market, Fightcamp includes a free-standing punching bag, boxing gloves, and a workout mat. The app tracks each punch and provides a workout regimen to help you get fit.

6. Wahoo Kickr Bike ($3,500)

This recently-released exercise bike is unlike any other. It’s more like an actual bike in that you can clip in your biking shoes, connect to the Zwift app for virtual routes through the mountains, track your watts and calories, and change speeds using electronic shifters.

7. Mirror ($1,495)

Another highly unusual but effective fitness device, the Mirror is an actual mirror you attach to the wall, but it also plays live videos of workouts, tracks your heart rate, and even plays surround-sound music to motivate you.