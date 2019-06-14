7 cool gadgets for summer fun

Summer is already in full force, and that means it’s time to head out to the beach, take a long bike ride, or explore the great outdoors. These gadgets offer something special and unique to make your excursions more enjoyable, and most are 100 percent beach ready.

1. JBL Endurance Peak Earbuds ($120)

The term “fully waterproof” doesn’t usually apply to earbuds. They are often too light and delicate for use in the water. The JBL Endurance Peak are swim-ready and stay secure in your ear, and they last four hours per charge (with five more charge-up using the included case).

2. GoSun Chill Cooler ($579)

One of the most interesting products of the summer, this cooler lets you skip the ice. Battery powered to last all day, it can also keep charging using solar panels. If you need to charge your phone, the USB port provides enough juice for ten charge-ups.

5 CRAZY AI-POWERED GADGETS THAT THINK FOR YOU

3. Gocycle GS Electric Bike ($2,799)

Most electric bikes are so heavy you can barely lift them into your car or onto a bike rack. The Gocycle GS only weighs 36 pounds and folds up like a suitcase. It lasts for 40 miles per charge, and doesn’t look as goofy as some fold-up bikes -- it’s more like a trendy BMX bike.

4. Withings Move Smartwatch ($70)

Many smartwatches last only a day or two, but the Withings Move is different. It’s designed to track your steps, sleep, laps in a pool, and more. The screen shows the time and your activity, but the included app provides more detail like a daily sleep score. Lasts 18 months per charge.

6 GADGETS FOR A MUCH SMARTER SMART HOME

5. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Speaker ($100)

The sound emanating from this small waterproof speaker is astounding. There’s a deep bass sound for grunge rock and clear highs for a dance mix. Plus, the speaker floats in the water, lasts 13 hours on a charge, and can be paired with a second model for room-filling music.

6. Garmin Edge 530 Bike Computer ($300)

A favorite for bike commuters and outdoor riders, the Garmin Edge 530 clips to the handlebar and provides a quick summary of distance, speed, and current route. A big bonus is that it lasts for 20 hours per charge, and of course it is fully waterproof.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

7. DJI Osmo Action Camera ($349)

Fully waterproof for serious outdoor excursions, this 4K video and photo action camera is one of the best you’ll find. For starters, it is waterproof up to 11 meters. The 8X slow motion mode rivals what you can do on some high-end video cameras. Weighs little over four ounces.