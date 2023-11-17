6 ways AI-powered dashcams can save your life and your money

Have you ever wished you had a witness to back you up after a car accident or a road rage incident? Or a way to prevent thieves from breaking into your vehicle?

Or a device that could call for help if you were in trouble?

Well, now you can have all that and more with the iQ, a new artificially intelligent dashcam from Nextbase.

What is the AI dashcam?

The iQ is not just a regular dashcam that records your driving. It is a smart device that uses artificial intelligence to monitor your vehicle at all times. It can detect break-in attempts, driving incidents and more.

It also uses facial recognition technology to identify potential threats and alerts you or the authorities if needed. Here are six features that the iQ offers.

1. Collects and stores data for your benefit

The iQ is designed to collect data from 20 minutes before to 20 minutes after an incident, which can help you prove your case to your insurance company or the police.

It also comes with Roadwatch AI, which is a feature that can show you the speed of the vehicles around you in any iQ recording, so you can prove your side of the story in case of a dispute.

According to Nextbase, insurance companies in America are looking for data to determine fault, which is why the camera is equipped with sensors, GPS and cloud storage.

2. Protects your car from break-ins and theft

When your car is parked, the iQ changes to Smart Sense Parking Mode, which saves the battery and puts the camera to sleep.

If it senses a human-sized "threat" in the proximity, it wakes up and starts recording. The iQ also uses AI facial recognition technology to determine if a person is just passing by the vehicle or if they’re actively looking inside.

3. Calls for help when you need it most

If you’re in an accident and appear unresponsive, the iQ will activate Emergency SOS Mode and send your location to emergency services. It will also send a message to your emergency contacts and share your medical information with the paramedics.

4. Helps keep an eye on your car

Using iQ, you can set speed and distance limits for your car and receive notifications if it exceeds them. You can also access your car’s camera from your phone and talk to the driver.

If that happens to be your kids, you can not only make sure they are driving safely and responsibly, but also give them a friendly reminder of their curfew.

5. Records and streams live video to someone you trust

If you ever feel unsafe, you can activate Witness Mode by saying, "Start Witness Mode." The iQ will record and stream the situation to a person you trust, who can assist you or call for help.

6. Keeps you safe and alert on the road

The iQ also features a smart driver monitoring system called Driver Aware (DMS) to combat distracted and or drowsy driving. It also comes with another system called Vehicle Aware (ADAS), which is an advanced driver assistance system that monitors the road and cars in front and warns the driver of any vehicle and pedestrian danger by using Nextbase Spacial Awareness technology.

How much does the AI dash cam cost?

The iQ is available in three models: 1K, 2K, and 4K. The 1K model costs $499.99, the 2K model costs $599.99 and the 4K model costs $699.99.

All three models come with a 3-inch touchscreen, a 140-degree wide-angle lens and a magnetic mount.

3 levels of subscription are available for the dashcam app

Depending on your needs and preferences, you can choose from three levels of subscription for the iQ dashcam app:

The Solo plan is free and basic, allowing you to view, edit and share your footage from your phone or computer.

The Protect plan costs $9.99 per month, and it adds real-time image notifications, live view, smart sense parking, witness mode, emergency SOS, automated incident backup, real-time notifications and an extended warranty.

The Protect Plus plan costs $19.99 per month, and it offers more features and storage, such as unlimited cloud storage, theft tracking, driver behavior analysis and advanced driver assistance systems.

Get the iQ dash cam here

Kurt's key takeaways

The iQ dashcam is definitely a next-level smart dashcam. It really offers peace of mind, security and convenience. It can help you protect your vehicle, your money and, most importantly, your life. It can also be very helpful in avoiding hassle and stress after a car accident or a break-in. If you’re looking for a dashcam that can do more than just record your driving, you might want to check out the iQ.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

