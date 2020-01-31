5 apps to order food for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is often associated with the food as much as it is the game itself. Luckily for those watching the event, there are a variety of food delivery apps.

These innovations, made possible thanks to the smartphone, allow hungry viewers to browse a menu of local eateries, see delivery notices in real-time (thanks to GPS in the delivery vehicle) and then place a “favorite” order later.

Here are five of the most popular apps, all of which are available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

DoorDash

My personal favorite, DoorDash is speedy and technically advanced. The app notifies you when the driver has picked up your order and is en route, and also when it arrives at your door. A recent Taco Bell order arrived in only 12 minutes.

The app is nearly ubiquitous: it works in 4,000 cities around the U.S.

Postmates

Postmates is an interesting app, as the company hires drivers who are able to do more than pickup a food order, such as picking up items at places like Walgreens and even a clothing store.

It is available in most urban areas around the U.S. In a previous test in the Minneapolis area, I ordered sandwiches and chips and they arrived in 20 minutes.

UberEats

Operated by ride-sharing company Uber, UberEats works in over 500 cities around the U.S.

I loved how easy the interface is for ordering any meal. The main claim to fame? UberEats has an efficient operation that ensures speedy delivery.

Grubhub

One of my favorite food delivery apps, Grubhub charges a little less for their deliveries than DoorDash. The app doesn’t send as many notifications, such as when an order arrives at your door.

It’s available in 2,700 cities. In previous tests, a burger and fries from Applebees arrived hot in 15 minutes.

Goldbelly

Although this service doesn’t deliver in minutes, it is worth keeping on your radar. Orders can ship overnight to your doorstep, and there are hundreds of meal options, including some from local and eclectic restaurants.

In a previous test, a sausage order from Pat LaFrieda's arrived in a styrofoam cooler, ready to cook.

